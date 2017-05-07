Christ Church man shot

A 30-year-old man remains hospitalized today after he was shot in the area of Wotton Playing Field, Christ Church, yesterday evening.

Police say Sherwin Success of Kingsland, Christ Church, was shot in the upper part of his body and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by a private motor vehicle. The incident occurred about 5:45 p.m.

As they continue their investigations, police are asking anyone who can provide information that could assist them to contact the nearest police station. They are reminding the public that all information received will be treated confidentially.