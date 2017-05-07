Changes in petroleum prices

Barbadians will see a change in petroleum prices from midnight tonight. Consumers will pay more for gasoline and less for diesel, kerosene and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The retail price of gasoline will move from BDS$2.97 per litre to $3, an increase of three cents per litre. The price of diesel will drop from BDS$2.28 to $2.15, a saving of 13 cents. Kerosene will now retail at $1.10 per litre, down from $1.12.

Meanwhile, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will retail at BDS$146.85 per 100 lb cylinder, down from BDS$157.72, a decrease of $10.87. The price of the 25 lb cylinder is now $41.81, a decrease of $2.72, while the 22 lb cylinder will now cost $36.96, a decrease of $2.39. The price of a 20 lb cylinder has moved from $35.77 to $33.60, a $2.17 decrease.

A Government-issued news release said these adjustments in retail prices are due solely to changes in the CIF (cost, insurance and freight) of these refined products.