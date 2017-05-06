‘Watch your words’

Parents must be mindful of the words they use in the presence of their children.

Minister of Social Care Steve Blackett issued that advice to parents Friday as he addressed a National Children’s Service at the Abundant Life Assembly to mark the beginning of Child Month, under this year’s theme, Love Our Children: Today’s Generation, Tomorrow’s World.

He told the packed assembly that children are gifts from God and should be taken care of.

“Our interaction with children is very important. We must be mindful of the words we use in front of our children. Negative words used in front of children can affect them psychologically.

“The family helps to shape the personality of a child. Children internalize the best values of those who teach them. Parents must tell their children they love them on occasion. On the other hand, children must show respect to their parents and honour them. Children must respect all those who are in charge of them,” Blackett said.

In his brief address, Chairman of the Child Care Board Kenneth Knight said children are the lifeblood of a nation and told his young audience that they must always strive for excellence and be the light that shines at all times.

Students attending the service were drawn from the island’s public and private primary schools.

They not only sat quietly in the congregation, listening to the speaker’s words, but some of them also performed in song, dance and drama.

Trinity Clarke of Trinity Academy stole the show with a beautiful rendition of the popular song, Moment in Time.

Among the other performers were students from the Rock Christian School who did a liturgical dance; St Martin’s-Mangrove Primary School pupils who performed a dramatic piece that showed how negative remarks by parents can undermine a young child’s confidence; and Oriyon Morgan and Tia Corbin of the Seventh Day Adventist School.

The People’s Cathedral Primary School choir gave a good rendition of Yes We Can, while Shamar Boyce of the Metropolitan School read a Bible lesson.

An orchestra from the Combermere School and the steel orchestra of the Daryll Jordan Secondary School also enlivened the ceremony.