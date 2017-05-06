‘Watch your words’

Parents must be mindful of the words they use in the presence of their children.

Minister of Social Care Steve Blackett issued that advice to parents Friday as he addressed a National Children’s Service at the Abundant Life Assembly to mark the beginning of Child Month, under this year’s theme, Love Our Children: Today’s Generation, Tomorrow’s World.

Steve Blackett

He told the packed assembly that children are gifts from God and should be taken care of.

“Our interaction with children is very important. We must be mindful of the words we use in front of our children. Negative words used in front of children can affect them psychologically.

“The family helps to shape the personality of a child. Children internalize the best values of those who teach them. Parents must tell their children they love them on occasion. On the other hand, children must show respect to their parents and honour them. Children must respect all those who are in charge of them,” Blackett said.

The People’s Cathedral Primary School choir sang their little hearts out at Friday’s ceremony to mark Child Month.

In his brief address, Chairman of the Child Care Board Kenneth Knight said children are the lifeblood of a nation and told his young audience that they must always strive for excellence and be the light that shines at all times.

Students attending the service were drawn from the island’s public and private primary schools.

Songbird Trinity Clarke of the Trinity Academy thrilled the large audience with a beautiful rendition of Moment In Time.

They not only sat quietly in the congregation, listening to the speaker’s words, but some of them also performed in song, dance and drama.

Trinity Clarke of Trinity Academy stole the show with a beautiful rendition of the popular song, Moment in Time.

Tia Corbin of the Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School was also in fine voice.

Among the other performers were students from the Rock Christian School who did a liturgical dance; St Martin’s-Mangrove Primary School pupils who performed a dramatic piece that showed how negative remarks by parents can undermine a young child’s confidence; and Oriyon Morgan and Tia Corbin of the Seventh Day Adventist School.

Students of the Rock Christian School entertained the audience with their smooth movements on stage.

The People’s Cathedral Primary School choir gave a good rendition of Yes We Can, while Shamar Boyce of the Metropolitan School read a Bible lesson.

These students of the St Martin Mangrove Primary School in this skit try to explain to parents how children should be treated.

An orchestra from the Combermere School and the steel orchestra of the Daryll Jordan Secondary School also enlivened the ceremony.

