Two injured in motor vehicle accident

Two people were injured when a motor car overturned on Coles Road, St Philip, this morning.

Police said the accident occurred about 9:34 and involved motor car XG-886, owned by 26-year-old Andy Sargeant of Brownes Gap, Rockley, Christ Church. The vehicle was being driven by 26-year-old Allison Squires of Ashbury, St George.

The motor car was travelling along Coles Road in the direction 0f Beulah Junction when Squires lost control of the vehicle, which spun and overturned.

Squires and Sergeant received injuries and were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Investigations are continuing.