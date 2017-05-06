Tough times

DRUG ACCUSED SAYS LACK OF MONEY LED HIM TO SELL WEED

“Things was a little dread – a little hard money wise.”

That was the reason a 35-year-old man gave for having 2.5 pounds of cannabis in his possession in the wee hours of this morning.

Dwayne Kerry Omar White of 6th Avenue Skeetes Road, Ivy, St Michael today admitted before Magistrate Douglas Frederick to possession, possession with intent to supply, having a traffickable quantity, and cultivation of the drug.

According to the facts presented by police prosecutor Sergeant Rudy Pilgrim, the drugs were found when lawmen executed a search warrant at White’s home around 5 a.m.

The police announced their presence and a woman was seen running towards a side door while White exited a room and tried to go through the back door.

The police ordered them to stop, but White continued through the door. However, lawmen gained access to the yard by opening the paling and noticed White standing in an area with a number of cannabis plants, ranging in height from 15 inches to three feet.

A further search was conducted in the house and four stalks of the plant were found, as well as two plastic bags, a cereal box and a glass jar containing the illicit drug.

When asked to account for it, he admitted ownership of the drug which had an estimated street value of $6,000.

When asked by Magistrate Douglas Frederick in court today whether he had anything to say, White, who is known to the court for similar offences, said: “Not really.”

Further questioned by the magistrate about whether he was a “drug man”, White responded: “I ain’t no drug supplier.”

Frederick then informed the man that since he did not have anything to say that could help in his sentencing, a probation officer would have to conduct a probe into his life.

“I can talk,” White then replied. “Things was a little dread – a little hard money wise. So I was just trying a little business to make a little money. I was selling herb.”

The magistrate then told White that he was considering imposing a fine but realized that “things will be more dread, you will sell more herb, more drugs.”

“No, I will not sell more drugs,” White insisted. “Sometimes people will [more] help you out when you in a tight situation than when you just go and ask them.”

After considering the matter, and with no one present in the court to sign bail on White’s behalf, the magistrate remanded him to HMP Dodds until June 2, pending sentencing.