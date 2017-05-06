Texas policeman charged with murder over teenage death

A police officer has been charged with murder after shooting a teenager who was a passenger in a car as it drove away from a house party in Dallas.

Roy Oliver opened fire on the vehicle, killing Jordan Edwards, 15, with a single bullet in the head last Saturday.

Police initially said the car reversed “aggressively” towards the officer, but then admitted that was not the case.

The police use of lethal force against African Americans has been a subject of fierce protest and debate for years.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Mr Oliver’s arrest on Friday.

In a statement, the office said there was evidence to suggest Mr Oliver “intended to cause serious bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death of an individual”.

The tragedy unfolded after police responded to reports of underage drinking at a house party in Balch Springs, a Dallas suburb.

Officers were inside the home trying to find the owner when they heard what they believed to be gunshots, and people began to flee from the house in panic.

Edwards was with his two brothers and two other friends in a car that left the party at this time.

Mr Oliver opened fire with a rifle, shooting Edwards as he sat in the front passenger seat.

The police officer was fired by the department earlier in the week.

A vigil was held for Edwards on Thursday night.