Taxi driver on theft charge

A 43-year-old taxi driver is out on $3,000 bail after appearing in a Bridgetown court accused of several theft offences.

It is alleged that Earl Timothy Victor of Lot 31, Apartment 2, Goodland, Christ Church stole $1,800 in cash belonging to CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank.

That offence allegedly occurred in the District ‘B’ jurisdiction on May 1. He was not required to plead to the charge, which was transferred to the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court for hearing on May 11.

However, he denied stealing $1,900 from the same bank on April 29, and $1,800 on May 1, and attempting to steal $1,900 on May 2.

With no objections to bail from the prosecutor, Victor, who was represented by attorney-at-law Duana Peterson, was granted his freedom after the magistrate accepted his surety.

He is scheduled to make his second appearance in the No.1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on August 14.