Students brave rain for Founders’ Day march

Students at the Grantley Adams Memorial School battled the elements today as they marched through the Branchbury, St Joseph community for their Founders’ Day March, marking the school’s 62nd anniversary.

Cadets and members of the Student Council, reading programme and the Inter-School Christian Fellowship braved heavy downpours to make their way through the community in quick step to the beat of the drums from The Lodge School’s Cadet Corp.

“Last year we did a similar march through the district of Horse Hill. However, this year we did not want to leave out the members of the Branchbury community as they are one of the communities near the school,” said principal Denis Browne.

He added that the march was not only for the students to celebrate Founders’ Day, but for them to reconnect with members of the community and to send a message to the public that the school is on a path to greatness.

Browne said his aim was for the Grantley Adams Memorial School to be parents’ number one choice for their children sitting the Common Entrance Examination.

The school has introduced cosmetology and has a salon on the compound, which the principal believes will set it apart from the island’s other secondary schools.

With that in mind, Browne and members of the teaching staff were planning a proposal for a sixth form to be established at the school by September 2018.