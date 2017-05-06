NUPW wants more action to stamp out child abuse

The Gender Affairs Committee of the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) today called on Government to do more stamp out child abuse.

” . . . structured reform must take place for the issue of child abuse in Barbados to be adequately addressed,” NUPW Gender Affairs chairwoman, Makala Beckles-Jordan said in a statement.

Citing statistics on child abuse cases in Barbados between 2002 and 2015, she said there were 7,807 cases of neglect, 3,250 cases of physical abuse, 2,847 cases of sexual abuse, 1,359 emotional abuse cases and 42 cases of abandonment.

While noting that sexual abuse material circulates easily across jurisdictions through different channels via the internet, Beckles-Jordan said local and global efforts to reduce the circulation of child porn are still insufficient.

“Only a fraction of the material is taken down, and they frequently reappear again. Once a picture has been posted, a child abuse image can remain available on the internet forever. But the problem does not stop there,” she said.

“Not enough child victims are identified. Not enough perpetrators are brought to justice. It’s also important to know that help exists for children and their families and friends.”

Earlier today the NUPW Gender Affairs Committee joined the Action For Justice Movement in a march to bring awareness to the issue of child abuse.

“By joining the Action For Justice Movement we the NUPW Gender Affairs Committee commit ourselves to pursue key policy targets and goals to combat these crimes against children in Barbados,” Beckles-Jordan said.

“To make this work, we all have to take ambitious actions on the home front. We pledge to work to identify more child victims and to help and protect them, but we cannot do this alone we need the help of the public, political and social entities across Barbados.

“It will be your advice and expertise that will be sought. It will be your dedication and commitment that will transform human will into actual deeds,” Beckles-Jordan added.