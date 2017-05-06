Kellys rule the road

Elite cyclists and brothers Jesse Kelly and Joshua Kelly along with Gregory Vanderpool took the three podium spots when the Barbados Cycling Union staged a 97k Road Race last Sunday.

The event commenced and finished at Graeme Hall, Christ Church and took in areas along the ABC Highway through the Edwy Talma, Henry Forde and Tom Adams Roundabouts, Airport Roundabout, Rock Hall, St Martins, Thickets, Stewart Hill, Golden Ridge, Groves, Market Hill, Canewood, Ronald Mapp Highway, Mile & A Quarter, among several other areas.

Finishing in first place among the seniors was Mark Thompson, with David Cossey second and Raymond Brathwaite in third place.

In the Masters category for riders 35 years old to 49, Gregory Austin was first with Junior Proverbs and Reginald Jones in second and third place respectively.

Among the Masters 50 years and older, Edward Julien was top of the pile with Wayne Edwards and Gregory Downie taking second and third place. Ronald Harding, competing in the over 60s veterans division, was first ahead of Desmond Maynard.

Young Jacob Kelly was in terrific form. Though competing as a junior, Kelly made his older brothers proud and his family in general, by finishing fifth overall and first among the juniors. In second place in his category was Dillon Gray while Kyle Gill was third.

The top female competitor was Jane Hansom who finished ahead of Marissa Bradshaw and Krissy McKinney.

The tiny mites rode a shorter course and acquitted themselves quite well with Liam Bain beating Adam Marshall into second place.

The race had a regional flavour with St Vincent and the Grenadines’ road champion Zefal Bailey and his Antiguan counterpart Jymes Bridges taking part in the event. Forty-five cyclists competed in the road race.

There will be another road race this Sunday morning starting in Alleynedale, St Lucy. This will be the precursor to the BCU’s national road series which is slated for May 13 and 14.