Keep an open mind – leaders told

Learn from the experiences of others and keep an open mind at all times.

This was the advice to given to current and prospective business leaders who took part in the annual Leadercast conference at the Hilton Barbados Resort on Friday.

The one-day event, which featured a number of international speakers, was broadcast live from Atlanta, Georgia in the United States to hundreds of locations around the world.

In welcoming local participants to the event, Chief Executive Officer of the Caribbean Institute of Leadership and Coaching Ian Blanchard likened leadership to climbing a stairway, saying it was critical to take one step at a time, while ensuring balance.

“Over the years I recognize that the moment we close our minds, even to some of the idiots we see around us . . . we begin to stop learning,” said Blanchard, who stressed that even the detractors had something to teach us.

Manager of Employee Relations at Scotiabank Delores Bellamy underscored the qualities of a good leader. These include accountability, integrity, respect and courage, she said.

“Indeed the topic of leadership will shift into action the focus for us in the Caribbean as we seek to increase our presence globally and punch above our weight. For us to do this we need to utilize our tools at our disposal,” she said.

The conference drew from the talents of a number of motivational speakers and business leaders, including actor and producer Tyler Perry and co-founder of the mobile payments company Square, Jim McKelvey.