Johnson and Jordan leaders at Caribbean Golf Classic

Top Barbados players James Johnson and Julian Jordan seemed on course to defend their title in the mid-amateurs division of the 2017 Caribbean Classic Golf Championships in the Dominican Republic.After the first two rounds and 36 holes, Johnson and Jordan were sharing the lead on a gross 135 with hometown players Lino Guerrero and Juan Campusano (of the Dominican Republic), following two days of outstanding golf.

On Friday the Barbadians posted the day's best, 65, in the two-ball/better-ball tournament, after they had opened with 70 on Thursday. The joint leaders, DR, shot 70 while Jamaicans Sean Morris and Owen Samuda returned 69 and moved into third position on a gross 141.

Barbados are defending the Ramon Baez-Romano trophy which they won in Jamaica last year when James Johnson and Marcus Clarke teamed for the first time to defeat second placed Jamaica by two shots and Trinidad by five shots in Montego Bay.

Barbados’ Senior players (50 and over), Carlsen Leacock and newcomer Newton Daisley also showed good form over the first 18 holes, on the opening day, as they rattled the field with a two-under-par 70 to hold the early lead, but fell away on Friday as they posted 77. That allowed Trinidadians Deryck Gonsalves and Rynold Deonath to forge into the lead, as they posted 70 for a two-day gross 143.

With scores of 70 and 77, the Barbadians dropped to fifth, with a gross 147 while Bahamians George Swann and Horace Miller were one stroke behind the Trinidadian leaders with a gross 144.

The Trinidadians were also leading the field among the Super-Senior men (60 years and over) through the consistent Fabien Lee-Foon and veteran Monty Chapman. After the first two rounds, they were on 146 and two shots ahead of the Bahamas team (148).

Puerto Ricans Rebekah Alfond and Mara Pagan were leading the women’s division on a 36-hole gross 153.

The “Classic Championships” were revamped last year in Jamaica to include three additional competitions, which were previously contested as part of the Caribbean Amateur Championships, and are being played in Punta Cana.

The Championships are being played over 54 holes and teams from Trinidad and Tobago, Bahamas, host country Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Barbados, Jamaica, Cayman Islands, US Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos, Guadeloupe, Martinique and Suriname are competing.

Following the Caribbean Classic, male and female regional teams will return to the Dominican Republic in July for the 2017 Caribbean Amateur Championships, where they will compete for the Hoerman Cup and the George Teale Trophy. (BB)