Jamaica-born chief White House usher fired

The Jamaica-born chief usher at the White House has been fired by the Donald Trump-led administration.

Angella Reid, the second black and first woman to hold the position, was appointed in October 2011 during President Barack Obama’s administration.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a spokeswoman for the President, told reporters on Friday that Reid was no longer in the chief usher position.

“She is no longer employed here at the White House, but we left on very good terms,” Sanders said. “It’s not uncommon you would have a transition of staff when a new administration comes in, and it’s nothing more than that.”

According to the New York Times, Reid had remained at the White House longer than expected in part because the first lady, Melania Trump, had not moved swiftly to fill White House staff positions, and that the Trump transition overall had moved slowly in filling some of the typical ranks.

Reid was born in the eastern parish of St Thomas, Jamaica and attended high school in the capital, Kingston, before migrating to the United States.

Before being appointed White House Chief Usher, Reid amassed over 25 years of experience in hotel management with Ritz-Carlton, managing properties in Miami, Arts, Florida, Washington D.C. and Arlington, Virginia.

As White House Chief Usher, she was responsible for management of White House operations in collaboration with several organizations, including the White House Historical Association, the Committee for the Preservation of the White House, the US Commission of Arts, the White House Curator and the National Park Service.

Reid who was recognized at the 2012 Grio Awards, replaced the first African-American to take on the job, Adm. Stephen W. Rochon, who left for a position at the Department of Homeland Security.

Her departure was a surprise for everyone including a former aide to President Barack Obama.

“Ms Reid was incredible at her job,” tweeted former Obama aide Graham Brookie on Friday. “Warm, kind and commanded respect of the White House. I am sitting up straight just tweeting about this.” (CMC)