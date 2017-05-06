Christ Church South Constituency holds health fair

Minister of Health John Boyce was among scores of people who turned up this morning for the Christ Church South Constituency Council’s health fair and vendors market.

“Health fairs such as this seek to assist in the whole promotion of how we work as a community, a society and a country to deal with the almost uncontrollable presence of noncommunicable diseases,” said Boyce, who is also Member of Parliament for the constituency.

“I think the Ministry of Health and a number of nongovernmental organizations have been emphasizing to Barbadians how much we can contribute to mitigating the incidences of noncommunicable diseases by our lifestyle.

“No one is saying that these noncommunicable diseases are not inherited. We at the Ministry of Health are stating that with a healthy lifestyle and frequent exercise one can help to mitigate the occurrence of these noncommunicable diseases,” Boyce added.

Those in attendance benefited from free blood pressure and blood sugar checks which were administered by nurses from the Randel Phillips Polyclinic.

Oriel Nicholls, one of the organizers from the constituency office, thanked the vendors who participated in the vendors market.

She said the council plans to hold another vendors market in November. (LG)