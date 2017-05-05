Tuach making big waves

Sports Tourism Ambassador and Barbados’ top ranked international surfer, Chelsea Tuach, continues to make her mark on the world stage.

She has had a solid start to the 2017 season with a win at the first WSL North American Qualification Series event, the Shoe City Pro, held in January at Huntington Beach. More recently, she surfed her way to a solid quarterfinal finish at the second event of the North American QS series, held in Barbados. Tuach was in dominant form in Barbados, winning all her heats with her powerful backside surfing against formidable opponents from Hawaii, the United States and France.

Unfortunately, she struggled to find waves that would offer her good scoring opportunity and lost out to Brissa Hennessy from Hawaii in her quarterfinal heat. Still, her fifth place finish out of the forty-eight surfers that competed in the Women’s Division solidified her spot at the top of the North American Qualification Series Rankings and has also placed her among the top twenty-one surfers in the world.

“I have been working really hard on my technique and strength this year and it feels good to see the hard work start to pay off. My goal is to continue to push my surfing and hopefully the results will follow,” Tuach told Barbados TODAY from Bali, Indonesia, while noting the incredible nature of the surf in that country.

Tuach said she had been training every day in a variety of conditions.

“I leave on May 13 for my next big event in Ichinomiya, Japan, the site of the 2020 Surfing Olympics. I just want to thank my main sponsor, Suzuki Caribbean, as well as the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Dragon, Dakine and Futures for continuing to support me as I live my passion and hopefully inspire others to follow their dreams,” Tuach said.

