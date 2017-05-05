Tardiness lands burglary accused in jail

A young man held his head in disbelief Thursday when Magistrate Douglas Frederick told him that he would spend the next four days on remand at HMP Dodds.

Darius Romain Blackett, of 2A Meadow Road, Wildey, St Michael, is charged along with four other St Michael men – Janeolph St Clair, #6 Hilton Row, Princess Royal Avenue, Pinelands; Shaquille Deshone Maynard, of 2D Meadow Road, Wildey; Jamar Kovar Yearwood, of #5 Glendale Close, Golden Rock, Pinelands; and Shaquille Akeem Farley of 2nd Avenue Park Road, Bush Hall – with entering the National Housing Corporation as trespassers on April 7, 2011 and stealing 800 feet of cable worth $8,000 belonging to the corporation, and at the time of the alleged offence had in their possession a cutlass.

Maynard and Farley, who are currently on remand at HMP Dodds on another matter, made their appearances in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court Thursday morning.

St Clair, meanwhile, was late and gave a valid reason for his tardiness.

However, when Blackett turned up at the No.1 District ‘A’ Criminal Court hours after the case had been called, he stuttered through an explanation for his lateness.

The magistrate was not amused by the situation, pointing out that Blackett was either late or a no-show at previous hearings in the matter.

He then remanded the accused, who had been out on $5,000 bail, to the St Philip penal institution until Monday.