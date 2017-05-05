Soup and pan for a cause

Members and friends of the Optimist Club Barbados came together last Friday on National Heroes Day for some fun in the sun, and all for a good cause.

The annual fundraiser, themed Soup n Pan, was a fun-filled family brunch held on the beautiful grounds of The Orchard in Blowers, St James.

The proceeds will go towards the club’s various charities, including Nature Fun Ranch, a reading programme at one primary school and a breakfast programme at another.

Adults and children feasted on several different soups and listened to the sweet sounds of pan music played by Terry Mexican Arthur who opened the show, the Daryll Jordan Secondary Steel Orchestra, and David ZigE Walcott. They were further entertained by the sweet sounding Biggie Irie.

Chairperson of the club, Zaida James, told Barbados TODAY she was pleased with the turnout and was glad everyone enjoyed themselves for the sake of the children.

“It’s just a great event for a good cause. We are a children’s charity and all our proceeds go towards them,” she said.

Member of the fundraising committee at Optimist Club Barbados, Faye Wharton-Parris, was also pleased with the response this year.

“This event was great. We improved on our entertainment. We were able to incorporate the Daryl Jordan School steel orchestra, so we are really pleased about that. We are always excited when children are involved in the things that we do, and they represented themselves excellently . . . . It was really a great time and everyone has donated their time free of cost,” she said.

Explaining who would benefit from the proceeds, Wharton-Parris added: “We have a number of projects that the club works on over the year. This year, we are focusing on the Nature Fun Ranch based in St Andrew, that deals with young boys, trying to get them off the block and into something productive. Their focus is dealing with the horses and animals and growing food and so on. [Also], the reading programme at Belmont that’s been going on for a few years, as well as a breakfast programme at Arthur Smith Primary School. So all the funds raised are going towards those charities.”