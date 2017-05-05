Song with a purpose

Keann Walters is no stranger to the stage. She had many hits in the calypso arena before she was transformed into a musical minister for Christ.

Now the songbird has taken that star quality into the gospel arena, with her acclaimed song I Am Amazed, which she said God laid on her heart three years ago.

She recalled the morning the song came to her.

“I awoke with no one inside of the house and as soon as I opened my eyes I heard the following lines in my head: ‘I am amazed by your glory, I am amazed by your strength.’ The song kept building in my mind. That morning my intentions were not to write a song at all. I had just opened my eyes and the song, as written, is what came to mind. I got up and started to record the entire song on my cellular phone in under ten minutes. It was then I realized that God has brought this song to my being, directly from his throne room,” Walters told Barbados TODAY.

The singer said she felt she needed to share the song with the world, and she began doing just that.

She performed the song before a packed audience at First Baptist Church on April 29, at an event entitled Infused with the Worship where members of the audience sang along with her.

Walters said she was overwhelmed by the response from the audience. But it was not the first time she has received a positive reaction from people hearing the song.

She recalled an experience in which a lady who saw her at the airport cried tears of joy, telling the hit maker that the song had taken her through a tough period in her life, when her father died.

It’s those kinds of encounters that convince Walters her song has purpose.

Her efforts to inspire others don’t stop there, however. She has been ministering to the youth and inmates of Her Majesty’s Prison Dodd’s, talking to them about the dangers of secular music and proclaiming God’s Word through song.

Walters also plans to go into primary and secondary schools to teach children how to minister through music as well as the advantages of using their talent positively.

Unfortunately, she has not been able to take her ministering outside these shores. Despite numerous attempts, she has been unable to secure a United States visa, which has prevented her from visiting churches in that country to perform.

“I have had many invitations from the United States of America. I have had some churches with congregations of 50,000-100,000 members contacting me to come and minister the song I Am Amazed to their congregations. However, I have not been able to do so due to personnel at the United States Embassy in Barbados stating that there is nothing socially binding me to Barbados,” she explained.

Walters said she was invited by the First Baptist Church Chorale to travel to the US in June and she will therefore make another attempt to get a visa, “so that I can go and minister to all of God’s people”.

She is hoping to get assistance in that regard, stressing that her reason for wanting to travel is not for money or fame, but to use her God-given talent to minister to people, to help them understand God’s love through her music.