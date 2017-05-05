Shooting and threat accused get bail

Several men were granted bail Thursday when they appeared in court charged with separate offences.

In the first case, Magistrate Elwood Watts warned a 35-year-old man to “stay far away” from his alleged victim.

Anthony Augustus Caesar, of Pegwell Boggs, Christ Church was not required to plea to the indictable charge of unlawfully and maliciously or recklessly engaging in conduct, namely shooting at Michael Thompson, which placed him in danger of death or serious bodily harm.

The offence allegedly occurred on May 1.

He was granted bail in the sum of $20,000 which he secured with one surety.

As part of his bail conditions, he must also report to the District ‘A’ Police Station every Tuesday and Thursday before 9 a.m. with valid identification.

Caesar is scheduled to reappear in court on July 10.

Anthony Ricardo Weekes, of Mayers Road, My Lord’s Hill, St Michael appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on a charge of unlawfully assaulting Cheryl Rock-Neale on April 27.

The 39-year-old self-employed man is also accused of issuing the threatening words, “Anytime you out here and you come around me, I am going to chop off your head” towards the woman on the same date.

He denied the charges after they were read by Magistrate Douglas Frederick.

With no objections from the prosecutor, he was released on $3,000 bail which he secured with one surety. Weekes returns to court on August 10.

Lennox Stephen Fergusson, of #3 Belfield Land, Black Rock, St Michael also went before Magistrate Frederick.

The 44-year-old truck driver is accused of using the threatening words, “I going to shoot you just now” towards Dwayne Marshall on May 3.

He has denied the charge.

Police prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid had objected to Fergusson’s release on the grounds that he was already on bail from the court for other matters involving the complainant.

Reid also said that the offence is alleged to have occurred in the precincts of the Black Rock Police Station while Fergusson was reporting under bail conditions imposed on him in another matter. The prosecutor also cited the protection of the complainant and the Crown’s fear that Fergusson would reoffend as objections to bail.

But the accused made his own bail application which saw the magistrate ruling in his favour.

He was granted bail in the sum of $3,000 to return to court on August 10.