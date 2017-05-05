Police still searching for clues to Boyce’s death

Police have confirmed that the St Peter man whose lifeless body was discovered at his home Thursday afternoon died after his throat was slit.

However, a senior police official, who was back at the Skeete’s Road, Rose Hill residence of 57-year-old Anson Boyce Friday morning with a team searching for clues, told Barbados TODAY that so far there has been no sign of the weapon used to carry out the deadly crime.

When the Barbados TODAY arrived, officers were observed using a small chainsaw to cut through the thick hedges at the front of the concrete home, which Anson shared with his older brother Ashford Boyce.

Police used a metal detector as well, as they combed the scene in the hope of making a breakthrough in their investigations.

However, the senior police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, pointed out that the cause of death would only be known after a post mortem was done.

The ex-soldier and late musician was found by his brother at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday lying in a pool of blood in their rural home.