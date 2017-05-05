New entertainment venue opens doors

Too many corporations in Barbados are still operating under a Massa-like mentality, according to Minister of Commerce Donville Inniss, who believes a new entertainment venture here could help change that.

Inniss, who is also Minister of Industry, International Business and Small Business Development, expressed that view as he addressed the grand opening of the Barbados Entertainment Complex (BEC) at #43-44 Warrens Industrial Estate yesterday.

Congratulating the directors on the 8,000 square foot venture, which combines state-of-the-art technology with high-energy, team-building interactive games, Inniss said business entities should take advantage of the new team building games on offer for their employees.

“Far too many organizations in Barbados operate a rather sterile environment, where bosses come, give the orders and everyone else follows. The boss is totally oblivious to the problems the gardeners and cleaning staff are facing,” Inniss said.

“I would encourage businesses, big and small, to use opportunities like this to get away from your typical office environment to come and find ways to build the team. I am sure it would be deeply reflected in the bottom line of companies across the board.”

The minister also encouraged Barbadians generally to experience the new form of entertainment and use it as a means of de-stressing.

“We continue, as a government, to seek other areas and avenues that find opportunities for Barbadians, and that visitors alike can really enjoy. It forms part of our tourism product and, in this case, it also becomes an opportunity where Barbadians can come and relieve some stress. The family is very much the bedrock of our society and [families] have the opportunity, through the BEC, to . . . relax and have some fun. I would urge the families in Barbados to take advantage of that,” he said.

The BEC has received a major injection from Canadian investors and the minister welcomed that investment.

“. . . We are very grateful when we have Canadian entities that do investment and bring more activity to Barbados doing business. Not just being here in Barbados, but hiring staff and providing a service in Barbados. That’s the kind of foreign direct investment that we always look forward to,” he said.

“For those Barbadians who have gained employment with this organization, I say to you, ‘give of your very best’. We have had a reputation over the years of being very productive and committed to the organizations we work in, and therefore we are counting on you as fellow Barbadians not to let us down,” Inniss added.

Minister of Culture Stephen Lashley also threw his support behind the new venture and assured the directors that they had made a good choice in bringing it to the island.

“This has a lot of potential; not only for Barbados, but the growing entertainment field offers a significant amount of potential for earning quite a lot of revenue. So I think you have actually made a very correct decision. It connects with what we’ve been doing in Barbados in terms of not only entertainment but in the wider areas of the creative sector and cultural industries. I’m very excited about this,” he said.

BEC Managing Director Sharon Anthony told the gathering she was excited to be bringing the “new and exciting” games to Barbados and hoped everyone would have the chance to enjoy them.