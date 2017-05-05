Middle-aged man accused of sex with 12-year-old

A 53-year-old man has been warned by the court to stay away from a 12-year-old he allegedly had sex with.

Carl Osbourne John, of Odessa McClean Drive, My Lords Hill, St Michael is accused of having unlawful sexual intercourse with the pre-teen sometime between July 1, 2009 and September 30, 2016.

John was not required to plea to the indictable charge when he appeared in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Criminal Court before Magistrate Douglas Frederick this morning.

There were no objections to bail, but police prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid argued for conditions to be attached to his release, if bail was granted.

As such, John was told by the magistrate not to contact the minor at any time, surrender his travel documents to the Bridgetown court and report to the District ‘A’ Police Station every Tuesday and Friday before 6 p.m. with valid identification.

He was granted bail in the sum of $5,000, which he secured with one surety, and will make his second appearance before Magistrate Frederick on August 10.