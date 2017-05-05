Kick-off!
Young footballers show off their budding skills
The nursery of Barbadian football got rolling Friday in earnest.
And the defending champions, Charles F. Broome Primary, registered a winning start to the 2017 BICO-sponsored National Sports Council’s Primary Schools Football Competition thanks to a brace by the fleet-footed Zanique Greenidge.
All eyes were on the reigning champions Friday morning at Blenheim, St Michael, where they were victorious 4-1 against a game but out-matched George Lamming Primary in zone four.
A total of 15 matches were played Friday on the opening day with a whopping 47 goals being scored at various venues across the island. Among the top performers was Eton Wood with the first beaver-trick for St Gabriel’s School against St Christopher Primary played at Briar Hall, Christ Church.
It was the featured game at Blenheim everyone really wanted to see in order to get a glimpse of what the Government Hill lads had to offer this year.
Tristan Clarke was first to get things rolling when the ball was kicked from the left far past and there was Clarke in front the bars to nail one of the easiest rebound shots past George Lamming goalkeeper Aarian Sealy who was kept quite busy throughout the game.
That was a sign of things to come and based on the score line that was very evident as George Lamming failed to defend properly and allowed players on the opposite side too much freedom too frequently to get past their defence.
Seconds before half time in the 20th minute Greenidge scored the first of his two goals in the match. That 2-0 lead came about for Charles F. Broome when vice-captain Ryah Dates took aim at the goal bars just inside the 12-yard box but failed to finish the job and there was Greenidge to capitalize on the rebound for the fellows in red and blue.
George Lamming only needed to sort things out at the back end of the field because they were doing pretty well upfront especially with nine-year-old striker Giovanni Niles in the thick of things. The precocious talent took on Charles F. Broome’s defenders who were twice his size but that did not stop Niles from showing tremendous determination and attacking flair.
The second half was much better for the boys from Flint Hall, St Michael who looked more positive and made Charles F. Broome’s backline work much harder than they did in the first period. However the champions made use of that goal scoring opportunity when Greenidge, left unmarked, added goal number two to his name with a direct shot from in front the bars.
George Lamming managed to pull one back compliments captain Jayden Mayers with what was arguably the best goal of the day when he executed a shot just shy of the 12-yard box from an extremely difficult angle. It was a goal that will be hard to replicate this season.
Charles F. Broome eventually added another goal through Jabari Ried, which basically sealed the match in convincing fashion for the victors.
In Zone Four matches played, Belmont Primary and People’s Cathedral along with St Giles’ Primary and Wilkie Cumberbatch Primary both ended in stalemate.
Four games were played in Zone One at Speightstown with Roland Edwards Primary trouncing Half Moon Fort Primary 4-0 and All Saints Primary registering the same 4-0 result against Boscobel. Gordon Greenidge Primary were also in fine form with a 3-1 result over Selah while St Lucy Primary and Ignatius Byer played to a 1-1 draw.
Zone Five had three results Friday at Greens, St George where Cuthbert Moore Primary defeated Workman’s Primary 3-1, Ellerton Primary edged Bay Primary 3-2 while Hill Top Preparatory and St John Primary ended their contest in a 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile at Briar Hall in zone seven, St Gabriel’s School won 4-2 over St Christopher, St Winifred’s School won 4-0 playing St Lawrence Primary and Milton Lynch Primary defeated Vauxhall Primary 2-0. It was a stalemate between Wills Primary and Arthur Smith Primary in that zone. The tournament continues this Monday at various venues across the island.