Police officer accused of two counts of fraud

A 50-year-old police officer has been formally charged with two counts of fraud.

Station Sergeant Cecil Taylor of 7th Avenue, West Terrace, St James appeared before Magistrate Christopher Birch in the St Matthias Magistrates’ Court today where he was not required to plea to the indictable offences, which allegedly occurred on January 30th this year.

Taylor, who is attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 with one surety.

He was also ordered to surrender his travel documents and must report to the Holetown Police Station every Tuesday and Thursday before 9:30 am.

Taylor appears in the Oistins Court on May 9.