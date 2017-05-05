‘Bolt the greatest ever’

English rising star Adam Gemili has hailed Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt as hands down the greatest sprinter of all time.

Despite achieving complete dominance of the sport over the last decade others have pointed to Americans Jessie Owens or Carl Lewis as the greatest of all time. For Gemili, however, it is difficult to argue with Bolt’s achievements over the last several major games.

“Right now Bolt’s the best ever, I don’t think anyone has done what he’s done in terms of the world records and Olympic titles,” Gemili said.

“In terms of sprinting, anyone who tries to say otherwise would have a hard case to argue against.”

Bolt has a total of nine Olympic medals and 11 World Championships and is the owner of three world records over the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relays. The 30-year-old has already announced plans to retire from the sport at this summer’s London World Championships.

“He’s done so much for the sport, he’s taken athletics to another level and it’s going to be a real shame when he does retire,” said the 2014 European 200m champion.

Meanwhile, Bolt has said it would be a mistake to change his mind over his decision to retire from the track this year.

The iconic sprinter has no regrets over his decision to retire later this year but vowed to stay in shape after ending his phenomenal athletics career, to avoid losing a bet for growing a “belly”.

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Bolt will race for the last time at the World Championships in London in August.

The legendary Jamaican sprinter will go down as a sporting great regardless of whether he signs off in style on the track at the venue that hosted the 2012 Olympics.

Bolt, 30, said there was no chance that he would change his mind and perform a U-turn.

“Everybody wants me to continue but it’s not as simple as it is, you know what I mean? For me, I’ve done what I wanted to do. I’ve done great in the sport,” he told BBC Sport.

“People just want to see more and more but you as a person have to decide that this is it. I don’t want to continue and then at the end I start losing, because I hate losing.

“No regrets. If you look at a lot of top athletes, that’s the one thing they use to damage their career just a little bit.

“By being so dominant through their career, retire, then miss the sport and then come back in to something different. I don’t think my coach would coach me either.

“I have a bet with my managers. They give me two years before I get at a belly, so I can’t let that happen!”

Source: (Sportsmax)