Barbadian student heads to Buckingham Palace

A 21-year-old Barbadian student is the recipient of the Royal Household Hospitality Scholarship 2017.

Johnathan Alleyne, who is completing studies in Hospitality and Tourism Management at the University of the West Indies, will join the Master of the Household’s Department at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle for a six-week placement, culminating in Royal Ascot Week at Windsor Castle in June.

Today, Governor General Sir Elliott Belgrave congratulated the scholarship winner and presented him with a stipend and return airline ticket to London.

Describing the scholarship as “a fantastic opportunity”, Alleyne said he intended to utilize all of the training and education he gained in London.

“I will try to put it to use not only in my daily life but in whatever posting I have at a hotel in future,” he added.

Alleyne will be assigned to the front-of-house team of the Royal Household.

During his visit to the Caribbean last November, Britain’s Prince Harry had announced that the Royal Household Hospitality Scholarship 2017 would offer nine hospitality placements – one each for Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Grenada, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines – for Caribbean citizens to be trained at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle from May to June 2017.

Recipients get the opportunity to work alongside the Master’s Department within the Royal Kitchens, the front-of-house and housekeeping sections during official events.

