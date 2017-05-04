Victory for Windies

Added by Wade Gibbons on May 4, 2017.
Saved under Cricket, Sports
Fired up by an incisive spell from fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, West Indies defeated Pakistan by 106 runs at Kensington Oval today to level their three-match series at 1-1. The third and final match starts next Wednesday in Dominica.

 Starting the day at 264 for 9, the West Indies added four runs before being dismissed. Leg-spinner Yasir Shah finished with 7 for 94. Set 187 for victory on the tricky day-five wicket, Pakistan lost wickets steadily and never got close.

Shannon Gabriel (l) was the man of the moment.

 Gabriel, bowling with speed and control, grabbed 5 for 11 as Pakistan were bundled out for 81 in 34.4 overs. The burly Trinidadian pacer finished with match-figures of 9 for 92 and the Man-of-the-Match award.

Alzarri Joseph dismissed Babar Azam for a duck.

 Captain Jason Holder chipped in with 3 for 23 to add to his 3 for 42 in the Pakistan first innings along with a crucial 58 in the West Indies’ first innings.

Azhar Ali (L) of Pakistan is dismiss as Shannon Gabriel (2R) of West Indies celebrate during the 5th and final day of the 2nd Test match between West Indies and Pakistan at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, May 04, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Randy BROOKS (Photo credit should read RANDY BROOKS/AFP/Getty Images)

 Afterwards Holder praised his team for a collective effort but singled out middle-order batsmen Roston Chase, the first innings centurion, and Shai Hope, whose 90 yesterday set up the victory target, for their excellent batting efforts. (WG)

5 Responses to Victory for Windies

  1. Kelly Scantlebury
    Kelly Scantlebury May 4, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Well looka life, Congratulations boys !

    Reply
  2. Milli Watt May 4, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    yuh lie…….the date on this feed right. this is one from the archives. got to check other sources. then again it is Pakistan hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm

    Reply
  3. Cindy Bunting
    Cindy Bunting May 4, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    About time too. Well done. Onwards and upwards in Dominica.

    Reply
  4. Debbie Jones
    Debbie Jones May 4, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Let me hear the critics now. Congratulations boys on a job well done.

    Reply
  5. ReverendShenla Bentham
    ReverendShenla Bentham May 4, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Congratulations!!!!!!

    Reply

