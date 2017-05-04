Victory for Windies
Fired up by an incisive spell from fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, West Indies defeated Pakistan by 106 runs at Kensington Oval today to level their three-match series at 1-1. The third and final match starts next Wednesday in Dominica.
Starting the day at 264 for 9, the West Indies added four runs before being dismissed. Leg-spinner Yasir Shah finished with 7 for 94. Set 187 for victory on the tricky day-five wicket, Pakistan lost wickets steadily and never got close.
Gabriel, bowling with speed and control, grabbed 5 for 11 as Pakistan were bundled out for 81 in 34.4 overs. The burly Trinidadian pacer finished with match-figures of 9 for 92 and the Man-of-the-Match award.
Captain Jason Holder chipped in with 3 for 23 to add to his 3 for 42 in the Pakistan first innings along with a crucial 58 in the West Indies’ first innings.
Afterwards Holder praised his team for a collective effort but singled out middle-order batsmen Roston Chase, the first innings centurion, and Shai Hope, whose 90 yesterday set up the victory target, for their excellent batting efforts. (WG)
