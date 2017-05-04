UPDATE – Parkinson student remanded to GIS

A 15-year-old student of the Parkinson Memorial School appeared in court here today and was remanded to the Government Industrial School until May 10, when he will appear before the Juvenile Court.

He is charged with damaging a car belonging to a teacher, Lenora Headley, “without lawful excuse”, as well as “intending to damage the property or being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged”.

This follows an incident which occurred on the school compound yesterday.

Reports are that the suspended 15-year-old student made his way back onto the compound of The Pine, St Michael institution around 1 p.m. Wednesday and proceeded to damage Headley’s vehicle with a rock before he could be restrained.

Officials of the Ministry of Education and the Barbados Union of Teachers were called in with police.

The fourth form student was subsequently escorted off the compound by law enforcement officers.