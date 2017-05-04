Unnatural death in St Peter

Police are on the scene of an unnatural death in St Peter.

The blood-stained body of 57-year-old Anson McClaren Boyce was discovered by his 64-year-old brother Ashford Boyce around 12:30 p.m. today at the home they shared at Skeete’s Road, Rose Hill.

The former soldier and keyboardist, who was affectionately known as Wohat, was last seen alive by a neighbour around eight this morning.

The neighbour, who did not want to be identified by name, told Barbados TODAY that Boyce appeared to be in a good mood at the time, and that after a light-hearted conversation, he simply gave Boyce a tap on the shoulder and went on his way.

Boyce’s death has therefore come as a shock to him, as well as other members of the community who were gathered at the scene this afternoon.