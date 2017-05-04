Unnatural death in St Peter

Added by Emmanuel Joseph on May 4, 2017.
Saved under Crime, Local News
Police are on the scene of an unnatural death in St Peter.

The blood-stained body of 57-year-old Anson McClaren Boyce was discovered by his 64-year-old brother Ashford Boyce around 12:30 p.m. today at the home they shared at Skeete’s Road, Rose Hill.

The former soldier and keyboardist, who was affectionately known as Wohat, was last seen alive by a neighbour around eight this morning.

The neighbour, who did not want to be identified by name, told Barbados TODAY that Boyce appeared to be in a good mood at the time, and that after a light-hearted conversation, he simply gave Boyce a tap on the shoulder and went on his way.

Boyce’s death has therefore come as a shock to him, as well as other members of the community who were gathered at the scene this afternoon.

