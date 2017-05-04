TRINIDAD – Tributes to Sabga

Prominent Trinidadian businessman passes away

PORT OF SPAIN –– Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has extended condolences to the family of Dr Anthony Norman Sabga, who passed away yesterday morning at the age of 94 with family at his bedside.

Reflecting on Sabga’s successful career as an entrepreneur and businessman in a release yesterday afternoon, the Prime Minister noted that “Anthony is an example to all of us, of the heights that can be achieved through determination, foresight and an unwavering pursuit of excellence.

“His achievements as one of our country’s top businessmen are complemented by his desire to give back to his adopted country, as evidenced by his establishment of the ANSA McAL Foundation and the Caribbean Awards for Excellence.

“As a business visionary, philanthropist, husband and father, Anthony Norman Sagba has distinguished himself as a dedicated citizen of T&T whose legacy will live on not only in this country but also the wider Caribbean. May he rest in peace and may his family be comforted in the knowledge his was a life well lived.”

Also in a release yesterday, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the vision, determination and sagacity of Sabga will continue to inspire generations to come.

“I was greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Dr Anthony Norman Sabga, ORTT, founder and Chairman Emeritus of the ANSA McAL Group of Companies,” Persad-Bissessar said.

“Dr Sabga’s life story is truly inspiring, as he came from humble beginnings and meticulously built a business empire over the course of several decades, becoming one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the Caribbean.

“I recall a statement he made, which aptly reflects his approach: “Honesty, integrity and determination to succeed –– these values have served me very well. I was never afraid to make any decision, whether right or wrong. Very often, however, a decision is made and it has to be shaped into success. So the determination to succeed is a key factor.”

She said Sabga loved T&T and the Caribbean and as a way of giving back to the people of the region, he “conceptualised and introduced the Anthony N Sabga Caribbean Awards for Excellence, which seeks to recognise the achievements of Caribbean people in the areas of arts, sciences and public and civic work.”

Persad-Bissessar noted that he was presented with this county’s highest award, the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in 2011, conferred with an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws (LLD) by the University of the West Indies in 1998 and was presented with the keys to the city of Port-of-Spain in 2016 for his contribution to society.

“He will be warmly remembered for his generous spirit and his commitment to helping young people advance in the areas of entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership,” she said.

“Dr Sabga’s passing is a great loss to T&T and the region, but I’m certain that his vision, determination and sagacity will continue to inspire generations to come. On behalf of the members of the Opposition, I extend my condolences to Dr Sabga’s family, friends and employees of the ANSA McAL Group of Companies.”

Source: (T&T Guardian)