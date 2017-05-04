Sanchez – still pressing on

Well-known Jamaican reggae singer and songwriter Kevin Jackson, better known as Sanchez, says he is ready and willing to work with emerging Barbadian artistes who are committed to singing “clean lyrics”.

“I would love to work with all the upcoming artistes that have their thing together and there is no profanity, just clean lyrics. I am ready to work,” said Sanchez, who has been coming to Barbados now for more than three decades.

The 52-year old entertainer who chatted with Bajan Vibes following an energetic performance at Reggae on the Hill last Sunday, said he was still passionate about entertainment and had no plans of giving up either singing or producing music any time soon.

Known for the hit song Never Dis Di Man, Sanchez revealed: “I got about three new songs coming out shortly. I have so much albums, I am just giving myself added work . . . I love music and I will never stop singing.”

The artiste said his inspiration comes from God, the late Bob Marley and Dennis Brown and “all those who have come and gone on before me”.

“They inspire me a lot and even cause me to be doing what I am doing now – pursuing a career in the field now. So I am grateful,” he said.

Sanchez’s upcoming projects include a gig in Europe.

“And I am still doing small islands and I am in the studio now more than ever because I still have the zeal. I know I have 30 something albums but every time I just still feel the love to sing something [new].”

He said he was grateful for still having many loyal fans including many young people, despite the growing number of more recent entertainers and deejays.

In fact, Sanchez said to be around for as long as he has been and still to be able to appeal to young people in Barbados, makes him feel “over the moon”.

“I am grateful to be still in demand for Barbados. My fans are still here obviously,” he said.

With Barbados and other Caribbean countries struggling economically, the Loneliness Leave Me Alone singer said he wants the best for the region. He is calling on the youth to always have a positive goal in sight and not to forget their beginnings and those who help them in their time of need.

“We are struggling but who am I to say. I hope to God they would hear my voice. [The Caribbean economies] need some attention, some daring attention,” said a cautious Sanchez.