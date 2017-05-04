Roett moves up surfing ranks

Chelsea Roett has improved her world international ranking to a personal best 42nd in the World Surf League Women’s Qualifying Series, after an impressive fifth place finish at the recently concluded WSL WQS 3,000 Barbados Surf Pro contest held at the Drill Hall Beach.

Roett was previously ranked at 78th in the world.

“I was really happy to have made it to the quarterfinals and even happier to have cracked into the top 50 in the World Surf League, Women’s Qualifying Series. Coming up against a number of previous World Tour surfers gave me a great opportunity to push my surfing to the limit. With the high level of surfers attending this event I knew it was going to be a challenge, but I was thrilled to keep making heat after heat and surf my way into the quarterfinals,” Roett said.

She added: “It was great having a WSL QS contest of this high level here in Barbados and being able to surf on my home turf made it extra special. I also got a chance to host some of my international friends and it was great showing them all around Barbados. They all had such a fantastic time that they are already planning on returning for next year’s Barbados Surf Pro contest.”

Roett will be traveling to California in June and then over to her next contest, which will be the WSL WQS 6,000 in Mexico and then immediately following that she will be traveling to El Salvador for another WSL WQS 6,000.

“I am training hard and pushing my surfing as I am looking to better my ranking of 42nd and hoping to make the top 25 by the end of these next two contests,” she said.

