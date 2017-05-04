Police investigate Parkinson incident

Police are investigating a violent incident which occurred at the Parkinson Memorial School yesterday.

Reports are that a suspended 15-year-old student made his way back onto the compound of The Pine, St Michael institution around 1 p.m. Wednesday and proceeded to damage a teacher’s vehicle with a rock before he could be restrained.

Officials of the Ministry of Education and the Barbados Union of Teachers were called in with police.

The fourth form student was subsequently escorted off the compound by law enforcement officers.