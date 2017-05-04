Over the hill

65-YEAR-OLD Guyanese SENTENCED FOR BEATING GIRlFRIEND AFTER REGGAE SHOW

A Guyanese couple is now split, and the man ordered to pay compensation and placed on a bond to keep the peace for the next six months if he wants to avoid going to prison for assaulting his partner.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick imposed the bond on 65-year-old Lennox Culburt Fraser, who lives at 3rd Avenue Free Hill, Black Rock, St Michael after he admitted in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court to assaulting Wanda Lawson on May 1, occasioning her actual bodily harm.

According to police prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid, the incident occurred a day after Lawson attended Reggae on the Hill.

The woman, who was in a 13-year relationship with Fraser, wanted to attend the show at Farley Hill so badly, that she bought a second ticket after the first one went missing. Little did she know, it was her boyfriend who had hidden the first ticket.

Reid told the magistrate that Lawson returned to their St Michael home the day after the show around 9 a.m., to find the door locked. She called out to Fraser who came to the door with a cutlass.

Lawson ran, but her boyfriend caught up with her, cuffed her in the face and dragged her in the road. Fortunately, neighbours intervened.

The carpenter broke down in tears as he tried to explain to the magistrate what happened on the day. He was, however, adamant that he did not use the cutlass.

Asked by the magistrate why she did not purchase two tickets at once so the two could attend the show together, Lawson explained that Fraser wanted to attend the Vintage Reggae show.

She also declared that the relationship was over.

“If she say it over, I can’t do anything else,” Fraser said, even as the magistrate made it clear that his behaviour was totally unacceptable.

In addition to being placed on the bond, Fraser was ordered to pay his former partner $300 in compensation in one month, or he will spend a month in prison.