Missing Green Hill woman

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing woman, Nichola Angela Robinson of Lewis Gap, Green Hill, St Michael.

The 41-year-old is an employee of Jenn’s Health Store.

According to police, she left the home she shared with her husband, 53-year-old Rogan Robinson about 6:30 a.m. yesterday and has not been seen since. At the time she was wearing a blue shirt and a pair of black pants.

Nichola Robinson is five feet, five inches tall, light complexion, with brown eyes, black and brown hair. She has a mole on a right cheek, an erect appearance and is pleasant mannered.

Anyone with information relating to Nichola Angela Robinson is asked to contact the District A Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246; police emergency number 211; Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.