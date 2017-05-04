Man charged with having sex with pre-teen

An 18-year-old St Michael man appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today accused of having sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old girl.

Shem Malik Anderson Yearwood of #4 Princess Royal Avenue, The Pine is charged with committing the offence in January this year.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick this afternoon.

With no objection from the prosecution to his release, Yearwood was granted $3,000 bail which he secured with one surety.

He was also ordered to stay away from the complainant.