Man charged with having sex with pre-teen
An 18-year-old St Michael man appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today accused of having sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old girl.
Shem Malik Anderson Yearwood of #4 Princess Royal Avenue, The Pine is charged with committing the offence in January this year.
He was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick this afternoon.
With no objection from the prosecution to his release, Yearwood was granted $3,000 bail which he secured with one surety.
He was also ordered to stay away from the complainant.
Disgraceful…..
This is Rape, not having sex!!
RAPE people she can’t give consent.Time for sex offenders registration with photo.He lucky she ain’t family or his nuts would be cut. I hope mother do better by their girls since some of them looking for a father’s love not Sex
Good for him…
My hope is that the old women that walk n around do n the same to ppl boy children… are dealth the same fate