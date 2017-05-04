Man charged with having sex with pre-teen

An 18-year-old St Michael man appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today accused of having sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old girl.

Shem Malik Anderson Yearwood of #4 Princess Royal Avenue, The Pine is charged with committing the offence in January this year.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick this afternoon.

With no objection from the prosecution to his release, Yearwood was granted $3,000 bail which he secured with one surety.

He was also ordered to stay away from the complainant.

4 Responses to Man charged with having sex with pre-teen

  1. Anne Ince
    Anne Ince May 4, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Disgraceful…..

    Reply
  2. Judy Stanford
    Judy Stanford May 4, 2017 at 9:15 am

    This is Rape, not having sex!!

    Reply
  3. Mazie Taylor
    Mazie Taylor May 4, 2017 at 9:23 am

    RAPE people she can’t give consent.Time for sex offenders registration with photo.He lucky she ain’t family or his nuts would be cut. I hope mother do better by their girls since some of them looking for a father’s​ love not Sex

    Reply
  4. Kim Gaskin
    Kim Gaskin May 4, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Good for him…
    My hope is that the old women that walk n around do n the same to ppl boy children… are dealth the same fate

    Reply

