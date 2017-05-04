Major mystery

At eight o’clock this morning 57-year-old Anson Boyce was engaged in a brief but light-hearted conversation with one of his neighbours outside his Skeete’s Road, Rose Hill, St Peter home.

To the astonishment of that same neighbour and several others in the rural district, four and a half hours later his lifeless body would be found by his older brother Ashford Boyce, 64 – with whom he shared his home – lying in a pool of blood inside their house at 12:30 p.m.

Reports were that Anson’s throat was allegedly slit, with speculation rife over whether or not the fatal wound was self inflicted.

However, all police would say at this stage is that they are treating the death as unnatural.

In the meantime, one neighbour, who did not want to be identified, told Barbados TODAY that the late musician and ex soldier, appeared to be in fine form when they met this morning.

In fact, he was simply shocked to learn of Anson’s death.

“I see de man ‘bout eight o’clock this morning standing right there so,” the neighbour said in bewilderment while pointing to a house next to where Anson lived.

“He was good,” the neighbour maintained, still doubting that his close friend had actually passed away.

“This don’t sound right. He was a good fellow. He would have he drinks, but he was a good fellow. Never trouble nobody unless you trouble he. When I saw him he was wearing a black shirt and a black pants with a backpack on his back,” the friend recalled.

Equally in disbelief was another close friend who said he visited Anson regularly.

“This is so sad,” he told Barbados TODAY as he shook his head repeatedly.

As news of the death spread around the quiet St Peter district, residents, who steadily converged at the scene, appeared equally mystified and mortified.

“This hurts . . . I can’t believe he dead,” said a woman from the area, who appeared to be fighting back tears.

Today as police scoured around the dead man’s home, including the nearby bushes, in search of any clues to his death, the rumourmill was churning out several theories as to how he met his end. However, several residents spoke out in Anson’s defence, adamant that he had no reason to kill himself.

However, up to the time of publication the cause of ,death was unknown with police appealing to anyone with information to contact District ‘E’ Police Station or to call the Police Emergency at 211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477.

emmanualjoseph@barbadostoday.bb