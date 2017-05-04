Local acts shine at Vintage

Barbadian artistes Shirley Stewart and Jack Lee took fans down memory lane last Friday night in a performance that, for many, stole the show at Vintage Reggae at Kensington Oval.

The duo, who were the front men for Escorts International back in the 1970s but have been living overseas for many years, delivered a number of their old selections such as Sixpence and several others.

The years have been kind to both men, as their voices have maintained the sweet, melodic harmony easily recognized from 30 years ago.

Despite the many popular selected tunes that echoed across the Oval from Stewart, it was the mega hit Walk Away From Love that really got the fans dancing and singing in front the stage and in the stands.

Jamaican Pluto Shervington was also one of the acts that held the attention of the crowd, especially with renditions of Your Honour, Ram Goat Liver and Letter from Miami.

The lone female artiste of the night, Marcia Griffiths, did not disappoint, and had the crowd rocking for the duration of her performance. Griffiths, who was one of the I-Threes singers back in the day – with Rita Marley and Judy Mowatt – performed I Shall Sing, Dreamland, Closer and No No No (You Don’t Love Me), among others.

Jamaican Flourgan came in with much excitement to the stage, but technical difficulties during his set put a damper on his performance which was delayed for almost an hour.

After the fiasco with the sound system, popular local entertainer Lil Rick stormed the stage and reenergized the patient crowd with his DJ set, setting the stage for Pinchers who kept that vibe with tunes like Agony, Benti Uno and his most famous Bandelero, decked in his Zorro hat. He also highlighted the crime situation, singing a new song entitled Crime Must Be Stopped.

One of the disappointments of the night was the performance of Jamaican legend Eric Donaldson who was not in his best singing voice. Neither did he sing many of his popular and recognizable hits, such as Sweet Jamaica and Peaches.

During the night, old school reggae fans also got a quality set from Jamaican artistes Little John, while Glen Washington closed off the event with his melodious lovers tunes, including Strangers in the Night, True Love and Kindness For Weakness, before patrons left Kensington Oval just before 4 a.m.