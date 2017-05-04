Knowles facing multiple fraud charges

A 42-year-old man, who has no fixed place of abode, will call the Psychiatric Hospital home for at least the next three weeks.

It is alleged that Laurence Alan Manning Knowles, who appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Criminal Court yesterday, committed six fraud related offences between April 10 and 16.

The unemployed man is accused of stealing a handbag, a pair of reading glasses, two purses, $65 in cash, a wallet, a cheque book, a Barbados identification card, an NIS card, a driver’s licence, a BARP card and a Massy card belonging to Johanna Gamblin on April 10.

He is also charged with uttering to Food Link Limited, a forged bill of exchange purporting to be a First Caribbean International Bank Limited cheque payable to Tapas Restaurant for $100, with intent to defraud.

It is alleged that on the same date, he obtained from Food Link Limited, $100 by virtue of the forged First Caribbean International Bank Limited cheque.

Knowles is also accused of uttering to Food Link Limited, a forged bill of exchange purporting to be a First Caribbean International Bank Limited cheque payable to Tapas Restaurant for $80, and that he obtained from Food Link Limited $100, by virtue of a forged First Caribbean International Bank Limited cheque payable to Tapas Restaurant for $80 on April 16.

On April 14, with intent to defraud, he also allegedly forged a certain bill of exchange purporting to be a First Caribbean International Bank Limited cheque payable to Tapas Restaurant for $100.

Knowles, who was represented by attorney-at-law Sian Lange, pleaded guilty to the theft charge. However, he could not plead to the indictable fraud charges.

When it came time for bail, police prosecutor Neville Reid argued against Knowles’ release, based on the seriousness of the offences before the court, and also that the accused had no fixed place to live.

Magistrate Frederick ruled in favour of the prosecution, and ordered that the accused make his second appearance in the Bridgetown court on May 23.