Drug addict begs for help

A 46-year-old man was today transferred from HMP Dodds to the Psychiatric Hospital for an assessment, after he admitted that he was hooked on coke and begged for help to quit the dangerous habit.

Darwin Delvin Neblett of 2nd Avenue, Thomas Gap, President Kennedy Drive, St Michael pleaded guilty to having apparatus intended for the use of cocaine on April 7.

According to the facts read by police prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid, lawmen were on duty along Fontabelle, St Michael, just outside Kensington Oval, when they spotted Neblett. They stopped him because he was wanted in connection with another matter.

But before taking him into custody, a search was conducted of his person and a small bottle, which had an opened end with wire mesh attached, was found in his back pocket.

Asked to account for the drug paraphernalia, Neblett said: “That is my pipe. I have a serious drug problem.”

Appearing before Magistrate Douglas Frederick for a second time after spending 28 days on remand at the

St Philip penal institution, Neblett again admitted to his drug addiction.

“At 46 years, first time I have been in jail. I am asking, Sir . . . for some help, some rehab,” requested the man, who admitted that he got hooked on cocaine because he was “misled by so-called friends”.

His sister, who was in the court, told the magistrate that her brother only became a hardcore user recently.

“He was not 100 per cent into the drugs, but a couple of months ago he got there. I do not know what caused it but it surprised me. He was smoking marijuana but just started the hard stuff just about two years ago,” the woman said.

The magistrate then informed Neblett that if he was serious about rehab, he would first have to be remanded to the Psychiatric Hospital for three weeks to be assessed for a drug rehabilitation programme.

“Yes, please, Sir. I will go,” he quickly replied.

Neblett will return to court on May 24.