Drivers ready for weekend challenge

All four Suzuki Challenge Series overall champions will line up on the grid when the third series gets underway at the Glassesco John ‘Tiny’ Harrison Memorial Race Meet at Bushy Park, St Philip this Saturday and Sunday. Inaugural champions Sean Maloney (SR3 Cup) and Trinidad & Tobago’s Ryan Peyrau (Swift Cup) will face Ryan Wood and Sol Esuf respectively, who clinched the 2016/2017 titles at the St Philip facility in January.

Organised by Bushy Park Motor Sports Inc. (BPMSI), this weekend’s race programme is scheduled to include a total of 16 races, with practice and qualifying on Saturday for the Swift Cup, SR3 Cup and the BPMSI 2017 Championship, and racing from 10.55a.m. Sunday. The weekend is being shared with the Barbados Association of Dragsters & Drifters (BADD) – practice and qualifying for Launch Control, round 2, on Saturday, with eliminations and grudge matches starting at 3.30p.m. on Sunday.

With 13 and 12 wins respectively under their belts, Wood (Team Digicel) and Peyrau (Team Suzuki) top the winners’ table in the Swift Cup. Peyrau also tops the pole position table with seven, Wood having claimed the highest number of fastest laps, with 10. Although not all the drivers are yet confirmed, the two Ryans cannot expect an easy time of it, with four more former race-winners already on the list: Kyle Catwell has won twice for Team ICBL, while Barry Gale (Team Bushy Park Experiences), Kenrick Husbands (Team Williams Industries) and Josh Read (Team Massy United Insurance) each has one victory under his belt.

Currently the sole newcomer, confirmed after a Bushy Park Drive-Off last month, is Justin Campbell, who joins Team Rock Hard Cement. A successful all-rounder, with victories on race track and rally stage, he has limited experience competing in a front-wheel-drive car, but said he was looking forward to the challenge. This was the case for many of the Swift Cup drivers, however, all of whom have adapted well.

Also confirmed to return is Martinique’s Pascal Calvel (Team Suzuki), who earned his best qualifying position – second – and added a second podium finish in the final round of last year’s Summer Series in October. He will also be seen in action in the coming weeks, along with Campbell and Read, in Flow King of the Hill and Sol Rally Barbados.

All the drivers on the grid for the SR3 Cup for Suzuki-powered Radicals are former winners, with 32 victories between them. The overall champion in 2015/2016, Sean Maloney, tops the list with 13 wins, while his brothers Stuart and Mark have won eight and seven respectively. Sol Esuf, the 2016/2017 champion, has won four, from a smaller number of starts, and also shares with Sean and Mark the highest number of pole positions, four.

Source: (PR)