A big hit with fans

Reggae on the Hill continues to be the favourite event for patrons of the annual Digicel Reggae Festival, according to feedback shared with Bajan Vibes.

Many fans said this year they enjoyed the line up of artistes which included the popular Popcaan, Spragga Benz, Bugle, and Sanchez. Also included was newcomer Jahmiel and the BCC Ensemble.

Many fans said they loved the “family atmosphere” at the Farley Hill venue and preferred Reggae on the Hill over the other events.

A fan who identified herself only as Rose, said: “This is the first show I have been to. This is the second time that I’ve been on the hill. It’s not a mandatory thing for me but I look forward to seeing Popcaan; he’s my favorite artiste so I came.”

Christian Gibbs, also a Popcaan lover, said: “To me, the hill is always a good vibe and I’m really just here for my husband Popcaan.”

Shakira Greenidge said the hill is always an event she enjoys. This year was no different, she said. “The hill is the only event I’ve attended this year. It’s a nice atmosphere, nice performers . . . . Popcaan, he’s my favorite artiste and that’s why I’m here,” she said.

Christopher Jones said: “The shows are good. It’s a good vibe for the hill.”

Some fans also weighed in on the controversy surrounding the performance of a song by self-confessed prostitute Natalie at the Reggae on the Beach event.

Gibbs said having her parade on stage as an artiste was not fair to the professional artistes.

“. . . . If we could take any Internet sensation to go record a song and call them an artiste, it’s not fair to actual artistes who actually go in a studio and do the hard work.

“What she was singing was definitely not promoting a good image. I mean people are saying she’s not a role model but if you put her in the public eye, you definitely will have children who will see all of that there and think it’s a good image,” Gibbs said.

Jones said he believes everyone should be given a chance to make something of themselves. “I don’t discriminate. Everyone has their own style. Regardless of what you do, it’s your life. If you want to make something better of yourself, that’s up to you. People do all kinds of things in America to live the big dream. Why they can’t do it in Barbados? We have life to live,” he said.

Rose said while she disagreed with the message of the song, Natalie should be given a chance as an artiste if that is the path she wants to go down. “It’s no biggy to me. I guess everyone has their own way of coming out as an artiste. I would like to see her get bigger as an artiste with the right songs I guess.”

Greenidge said while she did not agree with the message of the song, she did not have a problem with Natalie performing. “I don’t have an opinion on it really. She is who she is and if they ask her to perform and she went ahead, I guess it’s ok. Based on what she does, I guess that’s why people have such a big problem with it but if it’s something she’s proud of, then so be it.”