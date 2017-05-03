Two wanted by police

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two wanted man, in connection with serious criminal matters.

They are 44-year-old Carl Sheldon Matthew Sealy, alias Juice of Paradise Road, Market Hill, St George, Bartlett Tenantry, Christ Church or Perfection Road, Bush Hall, St Michael; and 31-year-old Jamar Adday Hall, alias Four Fuh of Lot 11D Walkabout Path, Eden Lodge, St Michael.

Sealy is 5′ 10” tall, brown complexion, and medium build, while Hall is 6′.0” tall, slim build and of brown complexion. They are asked to report to the District ‘A’ Police Station with their attorneys-at-law.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of these men is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246, Police Emergency at telephone number ‘211’, CrimeStoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

The public is also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.