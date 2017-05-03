Protect school’s legacy

A religious leader has urged students of Grantley Adams Memorial School to jealously guard the 62-year legacy of the school that proudly bears the name of a former prime minister and National Hero.

Pastor Dave Leacock’s advice came as he warned that students’ bad behaviour, depicted in the media, severely eroded the longstanding legacy of the learning institution.

Delivering the Founders’ Day address in the school’s auditorium this morning, he told students that from the day of enrolment, they had forever become part of the entity.

“First formers, you need to grasp that even though you are leaving in five years, you are leaving a legacy, you are leaving a mark that you were here . . . . When I say, ‘well done Grantley Adams School’, I am speaking to the individual. Like church, when I am in front of a congregation, I would say ‘the church’ and I am speaking to an individual,” Leacock, who sits on the school’s Board of Management, told the students.

“If we want to strive for excellence, the individual has to step forth. When we see Grantley Adams School in the media in a negative way, they speak about me, they speak about you. You are Grantley Adams School; you are the founders of the school. What you do today shapes and slants the school because of your presence here.”

The man of the cloth also reminded students that they need to continue to show themselves worthy – through their behaviour and achievements – of carrying the name of Sir Grantley Adams.

“This school is named after a great man . . . . The type of man Sir Grantley Adams was gives the school a great standard to live up to,” he said.

Leacock also urged students to make good use of their time at the St Joseph learning institution, and not to make the mistake, as he did, of recognizing the importance of education only after leaving the school.

“When I was here, I didn’t understand why I was at secondary school. I learnt the importance of education after my secondary school years. But being an industrious young man, I had to pay for my education at the Barbados O’ Level Institute. I don’t want you to make that mistake,” he pleaded.