BRA warns of false cheques

Business entities, financial institutions and members of the public are asked to be extra vigilant in relation to the surfacing of counterfeit cheques.

This warning comes from the Barbados Revenue Authority, as fraudulent cheques purporting to be from the Authority have been reported.

All financial institutions have been alerted to this issue. The Authority advises that cheques should be cashed at commercial banks and warns that entities who accept such cheques as payment do so at their own risk.

Persons with any suspicions of false cheques, should contact the Authority at 430-3101 or bramail@bra.gov.bb or inform the Royal Barbados Police Force. (PR)