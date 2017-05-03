Barrow’s departure from GAIA makes way for Boxhill to take flight

Three months ago he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) Inc. And Tuesday, Neville Boxhill took over the GAIA reins.

Boxhill confirmed to Barbados TODAY his appointment as Acting Chief Executive Officer of the GAIA Inc effective May 1, 2016, following the departure of David Barrow last Thursday at the end of his contractual period.

Barrow, the son of late Democratic Labour Party (DLP) founding father Errol Walton Barrow, and a qualified aircraft engineer with a wealth of work experience, was appointed to GAIA in April 2010.

His departure makes way for Boxhill, the son and namesake of a former DLP minister in the Errol Barrow era, to take flight.

The younger Boxhill served in a number of senior positions in the tourism industry, including aviation consultant to the now defunct Barbados Tourism Authority, and is a former senior director of support services at the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.