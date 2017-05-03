Barbados fourth in boxing tourney

CASTRIES, St Lucia – Hosts St Lucia, on the back of two victories on the final night of competition last Saturday, emerged winners of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Boxing Invitational at the Beausejour Indoor Facility.

They finished with 17 points, closely followed by Grenada on 14 while Antigua and Barbuda picked up 10 points to be third.

Barbados were fourth with six points, the same as Dominica and St Vincent and the Grenadines while the other invited team Guadeloupe, ended with five points.

The home team got a late boost in one of evening’s late bouts latter bouts when Lyndell Marcellin won on points against Charles Letham of Dominica in a welterweight encounter.

In the penultimate bout of the evening, Vincentian Keithland King stayed dominant in the competition winning a split decision against Marvin Anthony of St Lucia in a middleweight contest.

And in the final bout, Antigua and Barbuda’s Yakita Aska also won on a split decision against St Lucian Nyran David in the heavyweight class.

In the first encounter of the evening, Jeremiah Toussaint of Antigua and Barbuda out-pointed countryman Franklyn Spencer in the bantamweight category for competitors 15-16 years. Kareem Boyce, meanwhile, gave the hosts their first win of the night by beating Nelson Cyrus of Grenada on points in a lightweight bout for the 17-18 year old age group.

There were three bouts in the elite division where Simon Joseph of Dominica beat St Lucian Devon Layne on points in the bantamweight category and Brandon Lee of Barbados also gained a similar points decision over Dominican Daly Darroux of Dominica in the lightweights.

In the final match-up, Jean-Phillipe Erin of Guadeloupe also won on points against St Lucia’s fast-rising junior boxer, Nathan Ferrari in the light welterweight.

Source: (CMC)