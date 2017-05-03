23-year-old St Philip woman reported missing

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

She is 23-year-old Nicola Gittens of Woodbourne, St Philip who left the home of her mother Judine Gittens on Sunday, April, 30, 2017 to go to Bridgetown and has not been seen since.

Nicola is 161 centimetres tall, of dark complexion, stoutly built and full breasted. She has a round head, bulging eyes, big nose and thick lips. Both her ears are pierced once. Nicola has a tattoo of a lion’s head on her upper left arm and a tattoo of a map of Barbados on her left forearm. She has knock knees and is slightly slouched.

The missing woman is also asthmatic and speaks in a loud tone with a Barbadian accent.

She was last seen wearing a flowered short skirt, dark coloured shirt and a pair of blue slippers. Nicola was carrying a grey haversack, containing a pink dress, which she was expected to wear when returning home.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, the Police Emergency number at 211, Crimestoppers at 1-800-(TIPS), 1-800-8477 or the nearest police station.