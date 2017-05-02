Rendezvous pip BDFSP
Rendezvous FC are still in the race for the Digicel Premier League and moved within three points of leaders Weymouth Wales after a 2-1 victory over Barbados Defence Force Sports Programme on Saturday night at the Wildey, St Michael Astro Turf.
The soldiers were looking to pick up a third consecutive win in the league and continue their impressive run after a comfortable 3-0 triumph last time out over Belfield Soccer Club who sit in the relegation zone with eight points from 14 games.
While for the Christ Church boys, victory meant they go seven points clear of fourth placed Paradise FC and with that in mind both teams stepped onto the field with their eyes on three points.
The match was in the balance in the early stages with both set of players running at their opponents and looking threatening on the counterattack but it wasn’t until the stroke of half-time that the first goal came when BDFSP’s defender Ricardio Morris brought down Romell Bynoe in the penalty area leaving referee Edwin Adams with no choice but to point to the spot.
Bynoe then stepped up and easily converted the penalty sending the keeper Dario Weir the wrong way and giving his side the precious 1-0 advantage going into the break.
The instructions BDF’s head coach Asquith Howell gave his players at the interval definitely didn’t fall on deaf ears, despite a flat start two minutes into the second half the soilders went on the attack and Decarlo Jemmott scored the equaliser from close range to make the score 1-1.
From here on the second half proved to be end to end stuff with both sides desperately searching for a winner and it would come three minutes from regular time. Rendezvous were in possession and once more Shandel Samuel controlled a ball on his chest and played it into Romario Snagg who dribbled past one player and finished to the far corner of BDFSP custodian Dario Weir.
In other results , Paradise FC came from behind to beat Ellerton 2-1. Paradise had a golden opportunity to take the lead when Anson Barrow conceded a penalty and Jamar Brewster denied Armando “Suga” Lashley from 10 yards. Ellerton then capitalised on this and they went ahead just before the break thanks to a Damein Small strike. The St. George boys kept their composure and shape defensively frustrating the Paradise team right up until the 78th minute when a Chai Lloyd goal made the score 1-1 with just under a quarter of an hour to play.
The equaliser took the wind out of the sails of the Ellerton players and momentum shifted and deep into extra time a Paradise attack was illegally stopped by Rosean Brathwaite who handled in the box and was given his marching orders as a result.
This meant that Lashley got another bite of the cookie and this time he made no mistake from the spot securing the 2-1 win for Paradise.
In the night’s first encounter U.W.I Blackbirds defeated Notre Dame 2-0.