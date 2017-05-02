Praise for Arthur

Cabinet minister gives props to former PM

Former Prime Minister Owen Arthur has come in for praise from a senior member of the Freundel Stuart Cabinet.

Minister of Industry, International Business, Commerce and Small Business Development Donville Inniss Monday night commended the former Barbados Labour Party (BLP) leader for spearheading the charge against the powerful Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) which had blacklisted Barbados and other regional states as tax havens.

“I certainly empathize with what then Prime Minister Owen Arthur went through in leading the charge, not just for Barbados but for the Caribbean as a whole, in the international financial and business services sector,” Inniss said at the Democratic Labour Party’s (DLP) FACTS conference at the Belfield Community Centre, Black Rock, St Michael, noting that the battle continues to this day.

On the domestic political front, Inniss suggested that he would be in the corner of the now Independent Member of Parliament for St Peter in any dealings against the party he once led.

“Though the other side would like to see the back of Owen Arthur, there is a God above and Mr Arthur’s voice will be heard and listened to,” declared the outspoken minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for the St James South constituency in which Arthur resides.